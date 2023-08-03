PT president maintains warlike tone after interest rate cut and clashes with other government politicians

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), called this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) the president of BC (Banco do Brasil), Roberto Campos Neto, from “bolsonarista” and stated that the municipality is “sabotaging O development” from Brazil. posted this message on his Twitter profile after the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) reduced the basic interest rate from 13.75% to 13.25%. One of the biggest critics of BC and Campos Neto, Gleisi maintained the bellicose tone. It clashed with comments made by ministers and congressmen allied with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).