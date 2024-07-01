PT national president Gleisi Hoffmann began the week by stating that French President Emmanuel Macron is responsible for the right-wing victory in the first round of legislative elections this Sunday (30). He dissolved parliament three weeks ago after seeing his coalition defeated in the European Parliament.

The National Rally (RN) party, led by right-wing Marine Le Pen, won 33.15% of the vote, while Macron’s centrist party took 20.04%.

He was deeply attacked by Gleisi, who said that the result in France “made it very clear what happens to governments that adopt the neoliberal recipe and take away people’s rights: it is the extreme right that takes advantage”.

“Macron and his liberal center are paying at the polls the price of the pension reform they imposed by force and other fiscal austerity measures. And there are people who call themselves democrats who want to impose policies like this in Brazil,” said Gleisi without naming them (look here).

Gleisi Hoffmann stated that, on the other hand, “fortunately, the French left is united and can lead the reaction to the far right”. This is because the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front (FNP) obtained 27.99% of the votes, becoming the second major political force in the country.

After being defeated in the first round of the French legislative elections, Macron called for a “broad, clearly democratic and republican union” against the nationalist right, especially the National Rally (RN) party.

In addition to Macron, environmentalist leader Marine Tondelier and socialist leader Raphael Glucksman joined the French president. Despite the call for unity, Macron praised the high turnout in the first round of the elections and highlighted how important the election is for the entire country.

“The high turnout in the first round shows the importance of this election for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation. Democracy commits us to this,” Macron said.