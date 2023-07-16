Petistas recorded a video to release a link to a petition for the exchange in charge of the monetary authority

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmanand the deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) posted video this Saturday (15.jul.2023) in which they publicize a campaign for the replacement of the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto. In the post, both disclose a link to a petition against the head of the monetary authority. As of 7:16 pm, there were more than 21,000 signatures and the site’s next goal was 25,000 signatories. The idea is to put pressure on the BC to cut interest rates, which are at 13.75% per annum. “Now on the 1st and 2nd of August, the Copom [Comitê de Política Monetária] will meet to decide what the interest rate is and they cannot lower it by just 0.25 percentage points or 0.5 pp We need an effective reduction so that it has an effect on the economy”, declared Gleisi. At the last Copom meeting, the Central Bank indicated that it would start reducing the Selic –basic interest rate– in August.