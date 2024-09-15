Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 7:10

PT president Gleisi Hoffmann said she considers it “fair” to exclude firefighting expenses from the budget framework’s spending limit. The statement follows the position of Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino, who intends to remove expenses resulting from actions to combat fires from the spending limit imposed by the budget framework, while the climate emergency lasts.

“In addition to punishing terrorists who cause fires, it is necessary to invest a lot of resources in emergency actions. It is fair to exclude this account from the fiscal limits, as Minister Flávio Dino points out,” wrote Gleisi, on Saturday, the 14th, in a post on the Bluesky social network.

Dino’s suggestion was given in a dispatch that ordered the government to take immediate measures to combat the fires.

