We live in the golden age of opinologists. Rigor has given way to rumor, the truth, as we have always been told about the rain, is bad on camera and we have to resort to artifice, experts are boring in their prolixity and alternative facts shamelessly replace reality. Glee. the cursed series, the documentary about the Ryan Murphy series that Warner TV premieres on August 2 (the three chapters are broadcast starting at 10:00 p.m.), is an example of the worst tics that the alleged X-ray of a real event can fall into.

Instead of exploiting the different ramifications of an unprecedented pop phenomenon, a series that throughout its six seasons garnered 41 Emmy nominations and 10 Golden Globes, they have preferred to bait the morbidity and exploit the tragedies that they surrounded it relying solely on speculation. Faced with the refusal of its protagonists to get involved in the project, the producers opted for accidental witnesses: members of the technical team, fans, supposedly specialized meager press. resume and a psychotherapist who does not hesitate when it comes to analyzing hearsay addictions, suicide, pedophilia, gender violence or the effects of fame.

In 2009, the name of Ryan Murphy didn’t mean much, a decade was left before Netflix tied him up exclusively for five years in exchange for 300 million dollars and signed indisputable hits like American Horror Story, Feud either Dahmer. It was only endorsed by the hilarious Popularan adolescent satire brimming with vitriolic humor that TVE broadcast as morning filler for several summers, and nip/tuck, the joyous realization of how far cable television could go. When it first came out, there wasn’t much anticipation for a show about an Ohio high school choir that didn’t have any recognizable stars. Halfway through the season it was already a social phenomenon that easily exceeded 10 million viewers and raised the songs it covered to the top of the charts. After the first chapter, Don’t stop believin’, he hit by Journey, which has been playing in all karaoke bars in the country since 1981, reached number one on Spotify. Everything that glee touched it turned to gold.

The most innovative in Murphy’s series were not his famous mash ups, the mixes of songs that left us with some finds that competed with the originals —unforgettable Naya Rivera and Amber Riley merging Rumor Has It and someone like you under the gaze of Broadway deity Idina Menzel—not musical performances that veered from amateurism to Busby Berkeley extravagance, but their diversity. glee elevated to the category of protagonists those who had always lived in the shadows. He turned stereotypes around and turned into daily life what in other youth series was anecdote without ignoring the inherent clichés, because they are real, in any youth fiction: teenage pregnancy, addictions, bullyingshootings in institutes… The result could have been a parody like so many series in which inclusivity is forced, as in the own hollywood from Ryan Murphy, but it worked.

The documentary refuses to explore the phenomenon that turned a group of strangers into stars who celebrated Easter overnight with Michelle Obama. He prefers to delve into the misfortunes that both his cast and the technical team experienced. The overdose death of Cory Monteith, the quarterback Finn occupies the first two chapters and is overanalyzed with the same lack of rigor as the death of his lieutenant Puck. Actor Mark Salling committed suicide after pleading guilty to child pornography possession charges and being sentenced to between four and seven years in prison.

Everything serves to launch conjectures. Even the tragic death of Naya Rivera due to a boating accident in which the documentary tries to find “something else”. George Rivera, Naya’s father, is the only relative who participates in the documentary. His testimony is exciting and he stands out among so many desperate upstarts for five minutes of fame at the expense of other people’s pain. Rivera comes across as a proud father of his and his character’s extremely talented daughter, Santana, who came to be little more than a catchphrase extra and ended up becoming one of the backbones of the Show thanks to its unprecedented representation of a bisexual Latina woman. A milestone of which she was proud: let’s remember that we are talking about fifteen decades ago and about Fox, a network with a potential audience greater than that of all the platforms combined, hence the importance of its representation of minorities, something that the documentary has preferred to ignore in favor of layers and layers of morbidity.

Glee. the cursed series Bet from its title to feed the idea of ​​a “curse” — adult and supposedly mentally healthy people who in 2023 believe in curses is good material for a documentary. It is not the first time that a haunted work of fiction has been discussed. It is an inseparable label, for example, from Poltergeist, the 1982 classic that in a short time suffered the death of two of its protagonists: the girl Heather O’Rourke due to health problems, and her sister in fiction, Dominique Dunne, murdered by her boyfriend four months after the premiere. or of The Exorcist, whose filming suffered several stoppages due to accidents. There is even talk of a cursed script, Atuk, which has never been filmed because all those who are interested in starring in it die. A ridiculous hoax that, however, finds its way into a certain type of audience: the word “curse” is a mine of clicks and every time something negative affects the environment of the series it is iterated in headlines and social networks.

In these pages Paloma Rando coined the very apt term “trucumental”, a true crime crude, to define the succession of half-truths, speculations and frivolization of the tragedy that offered The Hammer Saga, the documentary about the alleged sexual abuse of Arnie Hammer and the black chronicle of his wealthy family. After its production were the same people who now sign Glee. the cursed series. Here the only crime is against the truth, which has been replaced by truculence. Fortunately glee It is still alive and we can enjoy it on Disney +.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP