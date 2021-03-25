In 2020, the death of Naya Rivera shocked the United States and fans of Glee, a series that brought her to fame long ago.

Almost a year after his death, it has been reported that his former colleagues from the program will gather to be part of a tribute in his memory.

According to US Weekly, actors will be part of a special segment at the GLAAD Media Awards, an event that recognizes and rewards members of the show who have supported the rights of the LGTBI community.

The ceremony, which will take place next Thursday, April 8, in the United States, will have the following Glee actors as guests for the Naya Rivera recognition ceremony: Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris , Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Lengies, Jacob Artist, Alex Newell, and Becca Tobin.

In addition to remembering Rivera, the GLAADs will celebrate the 10th anniversary since Santana López, his character, came out as gay on the series. Demi Lovato will also attend the event, who will present an award in her honor.

As it is remembered, the interpreter was part of the show between 2009 and 2015.

Santana López and her songs on Glee

The actress had one of the most popular characters in fiction, which earned a space among viewers thanks to the musical sequences she starred in. Among them, their covers of:

Like a virgin – Madonna

Me against the music – Britney Spears

Dancing queen – ABBA

Back to black – Amy Winehouse

Smooth criminal – Michael Jackson