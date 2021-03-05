The top ten creators of the victory of the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin in the 1996 elections were millionaires. The details of the campaign in an interview with “Lenta.ru” were described by the political strategist Gleb Pavlovsky.

“The top ten creators of Yeltsin’s victory were millionaires headed by Boris Abramovich Berezovsky, who gave money for this. If this were not there, there would be nothing. Yeltsin would have blown with a devastating score, ”he said.

The political strategist added that the group of Anatoly Chubais entered the second ten, to which he included himself.

“Our front of work in the campaign was the central and regional press, as well as advertising, which was in charge of Mikhail Lesin. Then he was not yet an official and was a member of the FEP, ”he added.

Speaking about Yeltsin’s resignation in 1999, Pavlovsky noted that it was an idea from his election scenario. “I reported it in the presence of [тогдашнего премьер-министра Владимира] Putin at a meeting of the narrow staff of the headquarters in late summer 1999. The plan was adopted and implemented, “he explained, adding that Yeltsin was in no hurry to leave, however,” seeing the results of the Duma elections, he calmed down and agreed to this last part of the plan. “

The 1996 presidential elections are the only ones in Russia where it took two rounds to determine the winner. They took place on June 16 and July 3. The main competitors were the self-nominated candidate, then President Boris Yeltsin and the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov. General Alexander Lebed, who took third place in the first round, was promoted to the post of secretary of the country’s Security Council the next day and urged his supporters to vote for Yeltsin.

The resignation of Boris Yeltsin from the presidency was announced on December 31, 1999 at noon Moscow time. Vladimir Putin, who served as prime minister at the time, was appointed acting head of state.