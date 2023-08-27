Director Gleb Panfilov dies at 89

Died Soviet and Russian film director, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Gleb Panfilov. This was announced by the director of the theater “Lenkom” Mark Varshaver.

Gleb Panfilov died at the age of 89. The cause of death is not named.

Panfilov suffered a stroke in May

Earlier in May of this year, the film director was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Odintsovo regional hospital with a hemorrhagic stroke. Later, the doctors decided to transfer Panfilov to a medical facility in the capital. He was treated at the Sklifosovsky Institute in Moscow. On the same day, according to the director of the Lenkom Theater Mark Varshaver, Panfilov regained consciousness.

Related materials:

Panfilov outlived his wife Inna Churikova by only a few months

On January 14 of this year, it became known about the death of the wife of the cinematographer, People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova. The star of Soviet cinema has died at the age of 80. The cause of her death was cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, the filmmaker did not answer the calls of journalists, but sent out an SMS message in which, among other things, he emphasized that he and his wife “lived as one whole, inseparable.”

That’s how it happened. Nobody expected… Don’t rub salt in the wound. Very, very painful. I don’t have the strength to take it anymore Gleb Panfilov director

Churikova was not only a muse and wife for the domestic director, but also a full-fledged co-author. Together with her, he shot ten films, not counting joint works on the theater stage. Panfilov outlived his wife by only eight months.

Director’s life and career

Gleb Panfilov was born on May 21, 1934 in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region. From early childhood he was fascinated by theater and the art of photography. Panfilov began his creative career with a short film: in 1959, he shot the film Get Up in Our Lines. In 1961, Panfilov began distance learning at VGIK, in 1965 he graduated from the full-time Higher Courses for Scriptwriters and Directors.

In 1967, he made his directorial debut – at the Lenfilm film studio, he directed the film “There is no ford in the fire” with Inna Churikova in the main female role. In 1970, Panfilov shot the film “The Beginning”, during the filming of which Panfilov married an actress. Since then, she has become his muse. The director often shot Churikova in the lead roles of his films. Among the well-known works of the tandem are such films as “I ask for words”, “Theme”, two adaptations of Gorky “Vassa” and “Mother” and others. In 1978, the star couple had a son, Ivan.

Gleb Panfilov is the winner of many international film festivals. In 1976 he was awarded the honorary title “Honored Artist of the RSFSR”, in 1984 – People’s Artist of the RSFSR. The director was also an officer of the French Order of Arts and Letters and a holder of the Russian Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree.