It costs something, such a GLC Coupé, but then you also get something.

We all know what happens in the car world. Cars are becoming more expensive, higher, more luxurious, heavier and so on. The times when you drove a Mercedes-Benz 190 D from the company and could choose one option (radio or tow bar?) are already 30 years behind us.

If you can drive a GLC Coupé of the company, you know that your boss likes you (on a professional level). The prices have just been announced and the good news is: it’s not too bad. Now we know that people with a fifth-hand Carisma with 4 tons on the clock complain about the price of every new car, but those are also the people who turn on ad blockers on free websites and order tap water in restaurants.

Price Mercedes GLC Coupe

Let’s start with the price first: the GLC Coupé is available from 79,757 euros. Right, we call 80 grand for a crossover coupe based on a D-segment car ‘better than expected’. Yes, it’s a lot, but you also get a lot in return. Because for that money you get the GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupé Business Line.

The previous GLC Coupé was available from 60 grand, but that was for a rear-wheel drive GLC200. A 300 plug-in hybrid used to cost 75 grand.

The GLC300 e has a system power of 313 hp and a system torque of 550 Nm. The petrol engine is good for 204 hp and 320 Nm and the electric motor delivers another 129 hp and 440 Nm. Four-wheel drive is standard and you can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

A little bit disappointing for a German car of this caliber (and this price) is the top speed: 218 km/h. The consumption is nice, because the thing drives 1 to 200 according to the WLTP. This is due to the 25 kWh battery pack, with which you can travel 130 km before you have to turn on the petrol engine.

And what about the competition?

In principle, everything you need is included with this Mercedes-Benz. Perhaps you still want leather and a panoramic roof, but even the dark blue on the images is without extra cost!

Of course we also take a look at the (more or less) competition:

Mazda CX60 PHEV 327 Prime Line €53,890

BMW X4 xDrive20i | €74,390

Audi Q5 Sportback TFSI e | €74,774

Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic Coupé Business Line | €79,757

Lexus RX 450H+ ComfortLine | €84,995

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2.0T AWD | €79,300

Porsche Macan | €118,663 (yes, really, seriously, not an April 11 joke)

Read more? These are the cars in which you don’t see a single nut!

This article GLC Coupé is surprisingly affordable appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#GLC #Coupe #surprisingly #affordable