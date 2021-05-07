London (dpa)

Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United Football Club, addressed a letter to the fans, in which he acknowledged the “need for change” and better communication.

Glazer had controversially co-owned Manchester United in 2005, and fans’ anger at the Glazers reached new levels after the club announced its participation in plans to launch a new, separate tournament called the European Super League, before those plans collapsed within a time. Short. The Manchester United match against Liverpool last Sunday in the Premier League was postponed due to crowd protests against Glazer, two days after fans expressed feelings of disgust, embarrassment and anger during an emergency forum for fans.

Fans stressed the need for change and that the club must act immediately, announcing a five-point plan, demanding a written response within seven days. Glazer, who had been announced as vice president of the European Super League, responded by saying that he had read the content of the plan carefully. In a speech to the fans published by the British news agency BA Media today: Your love and passion for the club appeared very clearly.

He added: I was personally touched by parts of your speech, where you explained why you were angry about our initially support for the European Super League. He continued: I would like to repeat my sincere apologies for the mistakes that were made, and in particular, I would like to acknowledge the need for change, while consulting with you more deeply.

He added: We also recognize the importance of including the interests of football and the masses in key decision-making processes at all levels of the club, and we are ready to have constructive discussions on how to strengthen this principle. It should be noted that there is a plan to protest another against the Glazers before the new date for the match against Liverpool next Thursday.

Glazer said: I would like to assure you that I and my family care deeply about Manchester United, and we have a deep sense of responsibility to protect and enhance the club’s long-term strength while respecting its values ​​and traditions.