The Bilbao stores Lautxo, Ultramarinos Romaña and Derby Gardeazabal have been the winners of Bizi Ametsa Shop Windows Contest, organized by BilbaoDendak and Athletic to support the two Copa del Rey finals. This Wednesday the winners were announced, in a ceremony held in San Mamés and in the presence of Aitor Elizegi, president of Athletic, Javier Garcinuño, general director of Bilbao Ekintza (Bilbao City Council), and Rafael Gardeazabal, president of bilbaoDendak.

An event in which more than a hundred shops have been animated that continue to color the capital of Biscay with a festive atmosphere despite the containment caused by the pandemic. Until next Sunday, April 18, the current windows continue. The audience award, with nearly 5,000 votes through the web, went to the Lamiak Barber Shop.

Copa del Rey * Data updated as of April 14, 2021

The jury has evaluated criteria that, integrating the theme of the Cup finals, have taken into account the commercial image and product presentation, quality, lighting and innovation as the main criteria. Manolo Delgado Meco, Andoni Goikoetxea and the director Goyo Arbizu They have been part of this committee of experts together with representatives of BilbaoDendak. With the Cup final that plays in Seville this Saturday against Barça, Athletic is still very present throughout the city and the shops of the town showing their best rojiblancas finery in their shop windows within the Bizi Ametsa Contest, organized by bilbaodendak with Athletic Club, and in collaboration with the Basque Government, Bilbao City Council and the Chamber of Commerce.

Merchants have pulling ingenuity and creativity, using balls, scarves, handkerchiefs, and have decked out its shop windows to show the enthusiasm and enthusiasm with which the center of Bilbao and its neighborhoods support this historic year for Athletic. Brushstrokes slipped in Casco Viejo, Deusto, Santutxu, San Francisco, Zorroza or Uribarri to see how the city is glazed with red-and-white fusion. The most participatory sectors in this Showcase Contest have been food (gourmet shops, pastry shops), pharmacies and fashion.