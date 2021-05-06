Main Archives Directorate of Moscow on the eve of Victory Day published rare documents that tell about the work of hospitals during the Great Patriotic War. This was announced on Thursday, May 6 portal mayor of the capital.

It is noted that the materials were found by accident, during a major overhaul in one of the storage facilities of medical records. They tell about the work of evacuation hospitals in the city during the Second World War.

The documents, many of which were classified as classified, were hidden at the base of the wall. Recovered information includes photographs, reports for scientific conferences, reports and other data showing the work of medical personnel during the war.

Unique materials reveal the details of the work of evacuation hospitals and the Botkin Hospital in 1943-1944. There are photographs showing how the patients were treated and what they did in their free time. No less valuable are reports, transcripts and minutes of meetings and conferences, scientific articles allowing to study the peculiarities of medicine of that time.

“The value of the documents found is obvious, considering that the evacuation hospitals department was liquidated shortly after the end of the Great Patriotic War and its archive was not completely preserved. Now, thanks to the documents found, the townspeople can learn about the work of the capital’s military doctors, ”said Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

In recent years, the Moscow Main Archive has declassified more than 11.5 thousand documents from the times of the Great Patriotic War. Among them, more than 4.3 thousand cases, which covered the work of the Moscow regional and city committees of the CPSU, as well as the headquarters of the partisan movement in the region. From the materials you can learn about the work of the capital’s leadership, the provision of food to the residents of the city. Also, the documents tell about the work of industry and transport.