AND the first of the seven episodes of ‘Listen and you will see’ is dedicated to glaucoma, the podcast of L’Oculista Italiano designed to promote and support the well-being of sight, to learn to know and protect our eyes. Defined as a ‘thief of sight’, glaucoma presents itself with not very striking symptoms: slightly blurry vision, some pain in the eyes, glitter, but above all with the reduction of the visual field, of the lateral vision. Like other eye diseases, glaucoma has common symptoms, but they should not be underestimated because they can be prevented, controlled and treated. Glaucoma, in fact, causing damage to the optic nerve, can lead to serious consequences, but there are many things that can be done.

In the simple and engaging dialogue with the ophthalmologist, in the few minutes of the podcast, one can obtain the information useful for preventing and, if necessary, treating this disorder with the most innovative, best tolerated and effective approaches: the quality of life also depends on the well-being of the eyes. In fact, when there are symptoms, the glaucoma has already been present for a while and the damage to the optic nerve is already underway. For this it is important, after the age of 40, schedule checks by the ophthalmologist and, in the event of a diagnosis, finding solutions that are effective from a clinical point of view, but which, at the same time, favor the integrity of the surface of the eye, of the optic nerve and, obviously, of the practicality of administering the local treatments.

Numerous studies and the same international guidelines indicate that, to reduce degeneration, damage to the optic nerve, local treatments with eye drops should be associated with adequate nutritional therapy: there are specific supplements to counteract the degeneration of the optic nerve which is the basis of glaucoma. But the method of administration of the eye drops also counts: the single-dose products are without preservatives, but often difficult to apply, especially by older people.

These and other information to promote eye well-being, for a better quality of life, are now available in ‘Listen and you will see’ the podcast of the Italian ophthalmologist present on the platforms – Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker – and on oculistaitaliano.it, where you can also find other insights and updates. At the end of April, the next episode dedicated to inflammation.