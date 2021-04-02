Glastonbury 2021 is the reinvention of one of the most anticipated annual events for people who are fond of music and other performing arts. Since 1970, big names have made memorable performances on stage set over the Somerset prairies in England.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic forced for the second consecutive time to cancel the performances with the public, so the festival will take place online. The big draw will be the British band Coldplay, although names such as Damon Albarn (lead singer of Blur and Gorillaz), Haim and Idles will also perform.

Those interested in enjoying this show will have to pay for their tickets to watch the internet broadcast. Check below everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2021: artists, schedules and ticket prices.

When will the Glastonbury festival 2021 be?

Glastonbury 2021 It will not be held as a multi-day festival, as usual, but will consist of a single five-hour concert that will take place this Saturday, May 22 at the traditional location of Worthy Farm, Somerset, although without the presence of the public.

The event named Live at Worthy Farm It will air in four different time zones for everyone. Transmission 2, corresponding to Latin America and eastern North America, will begin at the following times:

5.00 pm – Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica

6.00 pm – Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

7.00 pm – Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile

8.00 pm – Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina.

SpainFor its part, you will be able to follow transmission 1 (Europe, Africa and the Middle East) from 8:00 pm (peninsular time) and 7:00 pm (Canary time).

However, people will be able to buy their tickets to enjoy the show in any time zone, depending on what best suits their times.

Which artists will be at Glastonbury 2021 festival?

The artists confirmed so far for Glastonbury 2021 are:

New names may be revealed as days go by.

Where and how to see Glastonbury 2021?

Glastonbury 2021 it will not be free as in previous years. This time, fans will have to buy tickets to watch the event online, as it is the only way to make it profitable.

Tickets for the virtual concert can be obtained at your official website. Seven days before the festival, people who have obtained their ticket will receive an email with the link to follow the transmission. The organization of the festival indicated that the concert will not be able to be seen again after its realization.

It is not yet known if any television channel will be able to acquire the broadcast rights to Glastonbury 2021. Its YouTube channel could also release some clips of the performances.

How much are Glastonbury 2021 tickets?

The cost of tickets for Glastonbury 2021 is 23 euros for Spain and the rest of Europe, as well as $ 27.50 for the American continent.

Likewise, there are tickets for 50 euros or 60 dollars that include an official poster of the event. The proceeds from the sale of said souvenir will go to Stagehand, a fund to help live show personnel that has been financially affected by the pandemic and the consequent ban on mass events.

