Glasses bonus 2023, the 50 euro voucher for the purchase of prescription or contact lenses or a refund equal to the same amount is on the way

After a long wait a arrived new bonus made available by the Government to support citizens in a difficult historical moment from an economic point of view due to the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. After two years of waiting, the glasses bonus 2023.

Glasses bonus 2023 how to apply

From 5 May 2023 it will be possible to request the glasses bonus 2023 which consists of a 50 euro voucher for the purchase of prescription lenses or contact lenses. Alternatively, if you have already bought a pair of glasses or lenses from 1 January 2021 to 4 May 2023, you can receive a refund equal to the same amount. The platform for applying, as underlined by the Ministry of Health, has been available since 20 April.

You can access the application platform with SPID (at least second level), electronic identity card (CIE) or health card. You also need a single self-declaration to the ISEE. You will then have to enter your telephone number, name, surname and tax code.

Glasses bonus 2023 requirements

They can request the glasses bonus 2023 those who have an ISEE income not exceeding 10 thousand euros. The voucher can be spent within 30 days of issue at all merchants who have registered on the platform. It is possible to apply only once for each member of the family unit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

