Experts predicted a glass shortage in Ukraine due to a shortage of workers

A serious shortage of glass is expected in Ukraine in October this year, as the market is faced with a shortage of labor and weak demand. The Ukrainian publication wrote about this “Economic truth“

“This year, Ukrainian window manufacturers expect a shortage of glass in the autumn – in October, when there is a peak in demand for windows, since almost 60 percent of it comes from Turkey and Belarus,” the article says.

Experts noted that Ukrainian window manufacturers are operating at 60-70 percent of their capacity, as the market is faced with several negative factors.

The publication, citing data from the State Statistics Service, writes that in 2022, construction enterprises in Ukraine reduced the volume of work performed by 56 percent compared to 2021 – to 113.83 billion hryvnia (just over $3 billion). In addition, glass prices have increased by 80 percent. At the same time, as experts pointed out, there is no ban on the import of products from Belarus.