The film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was viewed a total of 82.1 million hours in the weekend that it appeared on Netflix, according to a calculation by the streaming service itself. The film runs 139 minutes and was viewed in 35 million households worldwide over the Christmas weekend, bringing Netflix to the total number of hours.

The many hours that the film has already been viewed make this the sixth best film launch on Netflix since 2020, the year in which the company started sharing these kinds of numbers. The first place in the list of successful opening weekends of a film on Netflix is ​​for Save Notificationwhich started in 2021 with 148.7 million viewing hours.

The film starring Daniel Craig is the sequel to the film Knives Out from 2019 and was first seen briefly in the cinema before the streaming service took over. It was previously announced that there will be a third part of the series. See also Violeta Quiles, Alhama's great threat against Real Madrid

