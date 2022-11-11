Glass Onion (Knives Out) comes after an effervescent first chapter, again by the same director Rian Johnson, with a cast no less than the first episode: so where is the mistake? Because this already titled review suggests that “Are there no more mysteries of the past?”. Well this is another mystery that you will discover shortly by reading the Glass Onion review below, but rest assured, it will be all without spoiler whatsoever.

A weekend with crime

Several characters from different working backgrounds, including a former model, a macho streamer, and an aerospace scientist, are invited by a rich friend of theirs for a weekend on his private island in Greece. The goal of the thriving American is to put all its guests in the condition of solve a fake murder by means of puzzlesin a kind of prepackaged game in which the landlord is killed (fake) and they have to decipher the clues to discover the killer (obviously not even the killer knows he is, since it’s part of the game).

Essentially we are facing an immense game of Cluedothe famous investigative board game, in the Greek scenario of a private island on which there is this immense villa dominated by a gigantic Glass Onion (hence the Glass Onion of the title). Fantasies for the rich. Everything would have gone “in the right way”, if only the “best detective in the world” that is Benoit Blanc has been mysteriously invited to this reunion of longtime friends and despite his presence (after all he is a star of international fame in his field and the rich like these things) the patron of the weekend lets the detective take part in his game. Everything gets complicated when a character really dies, and it will be up to our detective to figure out who the culprit is in this circle of friends who are not too sincere with each other.

Trivially already seen

Technically Glass Onion – Knives Out is well shot with ideas and shots that are not always common, although here and there something cleared techniques are hiding, such as telephone calls with split screen or cameras that distort the image when they encounter an element of glass (and there are many of them in this film ). The cast is greatwith young names and old glories of the world of cinema, there are in fact (with the respective characters interpreted):

Daniel Craig : Benoit Blanc

: Benoit Blanc Edward Norton : Miles Bron

: Miles Bron Janelle Monáe : Cassandra Brand

: Cassandra Brand Kathryn Hahn : Claire Debella

: Claire Debella Leslie Odom Jr. : Lionel Toussaint

: Lionel Toussaint Jessica Henwick : Peg

: Peg Madelyn Cline : Whiskey

: Whiskey Kate Hudson : Birdie Jay

: Birdie Jay Dave Bautista: Duke Cody

Actor test definitely passed for Dave Bautista that paints a character, the nonconformist streamerreally realistic (perhaps one of the few in the whole film) while for the rest of the charactersthe credibility fails right from the start, not so much for the actors who do their best, but for the very writing of their alter egos. There will be the bench Daniel Craig than with his well-known detective Benoit Blanc this time it will turn out to be more exaggerated, a speck that even mentions Sherlock Holmes when “he has no big cases” in his hands, and consequently his mind, so brilliant, risks getting bored. The attempt to give depth to the strange and unconventional character known in the first film has failed enough: not that Craig plays badly (God forbid) but it is precisely the way in which we tried to give a playful, then serious, cut to the character, which does not make it.

The context is also very banalnot to mention the finale, which (without spoilers) stands on a “Proof is needed”with then out of the blue a general awareness that shifts everything to factually groundless and weightless accusations, precisely due to the lack of such evidence that will be requested in court. The ending follows the previous film: a “revenge” that puts things back in order, painting a world of comics, far from the realism that the film tries to give to itself. A continuing contradiction.

One onion without layers

On the heads of the protagonists, as already mentioned, there is this huge one Glass Onion which acts as a dome to the entire mansion that overlooks the island like an artificial mountain. Although the onion has several layers and the main protagonist, Blanc, does not stop underlining it during the film, here we are faced with an onion that, being made of glass, reveals its heart right away: obvious and obvious, as well as the plot and development, in a thriller that does almost nothing to keep us glued to the screen, except perhaps that we have paid the ticket by now and we might as well see how it ends (and exclaim “I was right”, with a hint of disappointment).

The departure of the film was also intriguing, with small mysteries that the group undertakes to solve during the first, brief moments of the film, and they could have been worked on better. With that extra touch of mystery, the film might have surprised… but nothing. A wasted opportunitywith the film that he could certainly give moregiven the stellar cast it had.