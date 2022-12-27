“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, sequel to the success of 2019, has made an interesting reference to Peru. The new Netflix film directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig —remembered for his role as James Bond— mentions our country through a peculiar dialogue between the character of the British actor and that of the American Janelle Monáe. What has Peruvian fans been so excited about and what is it about?

A powerful indigenous drink

In case you haven’t seen the movie yet, don’t worry because we won’t do any spoilers. The only thing you need to know is that the scene in question takes place while Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigates the case.

The “Knives Out” sequel will return Rian Johnson to the director’s seat and bring back Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Photo: Netflix

To do this, the investigator holds a dialogue with one of those involved: Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe). The conversation is about Miles Bron, a character played by Edward Norton.

“Miles met a Norwegian scientist in an ayahuasca ceremony in Peru”, Andi tells Benoit in one of the many dialogues they have.

Scene and meme of the reference to Peru in “Glass onion: A mystery of knives out, Peru”. Photo: @shannonlada/Twitter

In this way, it was exposed that in the fictional universe of “Knives out” ayahuasca exists and that it was possibly also consumed through a ritual by one of the protagonists.

When does “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere?

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered on December 23. The film is available on Netflix and is a sequel to “Knives out”, a 2019 film.