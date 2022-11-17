The digital cluster or electronic key are quirks and a luxury that until a few years ago were considered top-of-the-range options. Then they became the norm in some cases, with many cars adopting the modern and tech dashboard, as well as keyless entry. In fact, the car can travel without an analogue instrument panel or with a physical key, but it could never do so without the glasses. In fact, this could be the new challenge for the automotive sector which, after having discovered the crucial importance of semiconductors, wiring and the supply chain, could soon collide with energy costs that are too high to allow for a normal supply of the crystals for cars.

The microchip crisis has indeed given a squeeze to some technological equipment, in some cases leading car manufacturers to choose to temporarily abandon them so as not to slow down the deliveries of new cars even more. The four-wheeler sector has tried to remedy this problem resulting from the pandemic and after a few months it also found itself facing the energy crisis which could now put glass supplies at risk. In other sectors, the problem has already been evident for months: in the food sector, for example, where bottles and jars are already a problem for some companies given the high production costs and the lack of raw materials. Not to mention that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also blocking part of the supplies, forcing many companies to choose other routes.

In the automotive sector, where the production of slabs has a different process, the situation has already started to worry some car manufacturers. How Volkswagen for example, which has been running for cover for some months now, increasing the stocks in the group’s warehouses. Aware of what happened with semiconductors, VW wanted to be farsighted, anticipating what could be a new crisis ready to hit the sector. One solution could be to look outside the European borders, addressing companies that are not affected by the energy crisis, but inflation will still end up affecting indirectly, spilling its effects on transport, as is already the case especially for supplies via sea. Motorists will be affected by this problem, with brands that could be forced to raise their price lists to recover the costs incurred.