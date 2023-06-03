Scheating hurts most of the time. The foreseeable end of the partnership, which seemed to have the potential for a long-term love story, keeps everyone involved in ranks of unity. It is to be expected that the end of the relationship will be a moving affair. Oliver Glasner, for whom there is no professional future in Frankfurt after two years on the Main after the cup final this Saturday (8 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, on ZDF and on Sky), is a contemporary who has no flaws in it can recognize when he gives insights into his emotional world in public.

Since the summer of 2021, when he was hired in Frankfurt, he has been in the limelight in many atmospheric scenes with his people, which have changed him as a person, as he noted in a look back before the last challenge they want to master together: “Me I came as a bore and leave as a highly emotional guy,” he said, after he had let himself be carried away in frustration at an unsatisfactory performance by his eleven in Hoffenheim at the subsequent press conference to a journalist’s choice of words, which ultimately became his undoing – and sealed his premature end.

“We want to give him the due farewell”

The Austrian and the traditional Hessian club had actually agreed that they wanted to work together (at least) until July 1, 2024. In February, he was even offered a contract extension. But in the weeks that followed, Glasner, who had previously maneuvered the team skillfully through ups and downs and experienced a moment for eternity with him in Seville in May 2022 with the Europa League triumph, made technical errors that cost him his reputation. “He had an excellent time and felt very comfortable in Frankfurt. That’s why it’s a shame how the second half of the season went,” said captain Sebastian Rode, “we want to give him a fitting farewell.”

Glasner did not succeed in spring in creating a working atmosphere in which the players would have been consistently capable of top performances in sportingly changeable times. He was hot-headed and stubborn in briefings with his superiors. The fact that he repeatedly complained about the lack of quality of individual players caused mood swings in the dressing room, in which the lack of trust caused uncertainty. Glasner did not think the squad was strong enough to continuously pursue high-class goals.







Don’t let it bend

On the other hand, sports director Markus Krösche called it desirable to qualify again for the Champions League and, as the manager directly responsible for transfer activities, made it clear to the coach that he would have to make better use of the staff available. This fundamental dispute over the quality issue regularly sparked disagreements that only grew as the results failed to provide a reassuring effect during the ten-game winless streak. He couldn’t and won’t bend over backwards,” emphasized Glasner, who felt fortunate that his team finished seventh in the table on the final day of the league: “I take my hat off to this group. The reward is European football. And this city, this club, these fans deserve Europe. But we’re not done yet.”

For Kevin Trapp it is clear what the team wants to give the Austrian as a farewell gift: “We want a nice end to the season, also for Oliver Glasner,” emphasized the goalkeeper, “he should get what he deserves – maximum success. ’ While Timothy Chandler spoke of the minutes coming when one wanted to “golden” what had been collectively achieved, Krösche, despite their far-reaching dispute, did not allow any misunderstandings to arise about the noble intentions that they had until the end: “We want to work together get the cup.”

Insatiable hunger for success

Without a doubt, it will be difficult for the upcoming Frankfurt football coach to adequately serve the growing demands right away. It seems that Dino Toppmöller will take over the job; the announcement is expected next week. Since 2016, things have been going uphill for Eintracht, both sportingly and economically. In the duel with RB Leipzig this Saturday, they are reaching for the DFB Cup for the third time after 2017 (1-2 defeat against Dortmund) and 2018 (3-1 win against FC Bayern).







Glasner’s predecessors, Niko Kovač and Adi Hütter, turned the former relegation candidate into a participant in European business, who recently reached the knockout round of the premier class for the first time with the help of the 48-year-old. “My greatest weakness is sometimes my greatest strength: my impatience and my ambition can go both ways,” Glasner described one of his most defining character traits to the Viennese daily newspaper “Standard”. His hunger for success never subsides: “When you eat a piece of chocolate, you also think: ‘Wow, that’s good, I want that back.'”

He has been a coach since 2012, “and every year it turned out differently than expected,” said Glasner. The fact that he has been working with a “personality developer” for a long time has allowed him to mature and deal with setbacks in such a way that he can emerge stronger from them. As a matter of principle, he does not pursue a career plan: “To be happy, I don’t necessarily have to go to the Premier League.” Of course, he has received the first inquiries from England – and a corresponding outcome of the weekend could certainly lead to even more serious interest in the offers. The football business is fast-paced. Hardly anyone could confirm this better than Glasner after his Eintracht experiences.