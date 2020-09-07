Author: Ajay Brahmatmaj

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation has started in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. There have also been some arrests and it seems that if this investigation is closely linked, then some popular stars will also come under the scanner. Remember, in July last year, a 29-second video went viral, in which many popular and bright faces of the film industry (Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukherjee, Natasha Dalal and Ranbir Kapoor etc.) were seen in a sleepy state. The video was created by Karan Johar.

The video was said to belong to the Drugs Party, but it was strongly denied and the matter was broken. The video is being shown again and the Hindi film industry is being targeted. Kangana Ranaut in her statement spoke about the trend of drugs in big star parties. The media considered him 99% of the entire film industry. Kangana later clarified that the party of big stars, which was seen in that 29-second video. Kangana Ranaut’s allegation should also be discussed with her, as she herself has been witness to such parties. He even named some artists later that they should be investigated. The Narcotics Control Bureau will certainly be eyeing his charges.

There have been reports of drug trend in Mumbai in general and Hindi film industry in particular. In areas such as Ghatkopar, Juhu and Lokhandwala, countless youths can be seen exchanging drugs in cafes, nooks and streets. There is no mention of poor poor people on the road, fainted by cheap drunkenness. Residents of these areas are aware of this and ignore it as routine.

Riya told – Drugs came to Sushant at home, I never took

According to a survey, one out of every 20 youths has used drugs at some time. If we calculate this 5 percent in proportion to the whole population, then the number will be terrible, but our concern is only now the Hindi film industry and its shining faces. According to a young film director, the new person is mostly intoxicated under ‘peer pressure’. According to him, there is a circle of consuming filmmakers, which consists of actors, technicians, directors, producers and financiers. Entry is found in this circle according to status, talent and influence. In such a party expensive drugs (ecstasy, MDMA, cocaine, meow meow and AK47 etc.) are used indiscriminately. In the climax of these parties itself, amidst the waves of joy, the limits, distances and apprehensions break and the proposals of new films are made. Casting happens and believe it, movies are also made. It is a strong chain and siege that is not visible from outside.

Of course Hindi films have glorified drugs. Although some films also show the downfall and disintegration of the character, the writer-director is not much emphasized. In earlier films, the frustrated, desperate and in love hero took refuge in alcoholism. The trend of showing them taking drugs has increased in the last 20 years. If we take the example of films made on Devdas, you can see the heroes of Vimal Rai’s ‘Devdas’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dev D’. The hero of ‘Dev D’ indulges in alcohol and drugs. Films of the last 20 years include ‘Kaminey’ (2009), ‘Pankh’ (2010), ‘Shaitan’ (2011), ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ (2011), ‘Dum Maro Dum’ (2011) and ‘Go Goa Gone’ (2013) features characters involved in drugs.

In 1971, in ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, Dev Anand effectively portrayed a struggling hero in an attempt to save his sister from the side effects of intoxication. We also saw all this in films like ‘Jalate Badan’ (1973) and ‘Khamosh’ (1985). Madhur Bhandarkar introduced the use and effects of drugs in ‘Fashion’ (2008) through Shonali Gujral (Kangana Ranaut). She succumbs to drugs due to sloppiness, competition, frustration of not getting the desired floor, loneliness and disconnection from the truth, etc. and eventually leads to a painful end. It is said that this character was inspired by the famous model Gitanjali Nagpal.

#Breaking | Massive admission by Rhea Chakraborty to NCB.

I procured drugs but never consumed them: Rhea. Rhea to be summoned by NCB tomorrow. Details by TIMES NOW’s Tamal, Aruneel, Kajal & Mohit S. | #RheaEndgame pic.twitter.com/lFPJIQmZVV – TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 6, 2020

There is a misleading belief in the Hindi film industry that the use of drugs increases concentration, energy and sexual ability. In some cases, in cases of futile anxiety, discomfort and mental imbalance, the drugs that the doctor recommends also become habitual over a period of time, as the narcotics has an inherent tendency to dependence of one kind. We should also not deny the fact that the Hindi film industry does not miss creating new films and making films even with these diseases and maladies. Experts have experienced experiences that actors and filmmakers who are addicted to drunkenness do the job they take.

Drug cases must be thoroughly investigated. Like a social disease, with control over it, one should also think about getting rid of it. The Narcotics Control Bureau is active in this direction. Still, why and how are drugs being bought and sold indiscriminately across India, including Mumbai? This points towards the shortcomings of law and order and administration. Some people and the links connecting them will not be freed from proving the accused. Then there will be a murder / suicide, then there will be an angle of drugs in it, again some popular glowing faces will come on target and we will continue our discussion.