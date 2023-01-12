Gladys Zenderthe first and only Peruvian woman to hold the title of miss Universenot only does she have a great career in modeling, but in her personal life she highlights the great love she has for the family formed with Antonio Meier, former mayor of the Municipality of San Isidro. The couple tied the knot and united their lives forever in 1965. Although it is Christian Meier the best known of their children, the couple has conceived three more offspring.

Despite the former beauty queen’s media personality, her relationship with Christian Meier’s father has had few ups and downs. In their romance of more than 50 years, both have known how to accompany each other and build strong ties. She learns more about her romance story below.

What is the love story between Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier?

the romance between Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier It dates back to the 1960s. In an interview for Ellos y Ellas magazine, he told of the unique way in which he met Christian Meier’s father. In this regard, she said that she met him by coincidence at a social gathering.

Miss Universe 1958, who at only 17 years old was crowned the most beautiful woman, had a first meeting with Antonio Meier when she was going home late at night, after being at her friend’s nuptials.

Gladys Zender and her husband, Antonio Meier. Photo: Composition LR/Facebook/Antonio Meier Cresci/Broadcast

“One night at a wedding I arrived and around 11:00 pm, so I told a friend that I was going home, she told me not to go. I wanted to leave because my house was one block away, in front. Then she told me: ‘No, no, you can’t leave, come and I’ll introduce you to a friend’” Zender recounted.

That first meeting would be the beginning of 60 days of departures. In the last outing as friends, he proposed to her to marry. She gladly accepted. Antonio Meier in the same interview stressed that he was completely captivated by the beauty and charm of the former queen.

Gladys Zender and her four children in a before and after. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@oliverdog

That way, Gladys Zender married at the age of 26 in 1965. The union had four children: Sybilla, Karina, Antonio and Christian. The happy couple would be on the verge of turning 58 years of linking their lives for eternity.

How old is Gladys Zender?

The only Peruvian winner in Miss Universe, Gladys Zenderwas born on October 19, 1939 and is currently 83 years old.

Gladys Zender. Photo: diffusion

Christian Meier and Alondra García Miró: how did their romance begin?

In 2017, Christian Meier had a brief love affair with Alondra García Miró , after her break with Paolo Guerrero. Both figures of the Peruvian show coincided in March of that year at an event in Argentina by Soda Stereo. Upon their return to Peru, they were captured together on a plane and have been romantically linked ever since.

Alondra García Miró and Christian Meier met for the first time at an event to which they were invited. Photo: La República composition

Why did Christian Meier and Alondra García Miró break up?

Everything was going well, to the point that they showed their love on social networks; However, in October of that year, their eventual breakup was announced:

“Christian Y Lark They have decided to end their romantic relationship. Due to the immense affection and respect that they have for each other, they will maintain this matter with the same privacy and reserve with which they conducted their relationship, so they will not give any type of additional statement in the future in this regard,” the brief statement read. from the Meier agency.

Alondra García Miró and Christian Meier starred in one of the show’s most notorious romances. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República

Although both figures did not provide further details, Ernesto Jiménez, a panelist at the time for a local entertainment program, revealed the possible cause of the rupture of Christian Meier and Alondra Garcia:

“Someone very close to both parties spoke to me. The reason was a bit obvious, it was what we anticipated. Such a difference in age means that one is at one point in his life and the other is looking at other projects . At first it’s interesting, but then it changes.”

At the time of their relationship, Christian Meier and Alondra García were 22 years apart. While the actor was 48 years old, the young model was 26.

How did Christian Meier become famous?

After studying Graphic Design, Christian Meier decided to venture into music. Together with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz and Arturo Pomar Jr. they formed the rock band Arena Hash. After that, Meier also started a career in acting with the soap opera “Gorrión”.

Peruvian actor Christian Meier enjoys international fame. Photo: Christian Meier/Instagram

How did the love story of Christian Meier and Marisol Aguirre begin?

The actors did not meet in the Panamericana Televisión soap opera “Gorrión”, but long before they worked together. Marisol Aguirre she was friends with the members of Arena Hash, a rock group to which she belonged Christian Meier. Some time later, the recordings of the Peruvian production began and their chemistry crossed the screens. In 1995, they got married and the following year their first child, Estefano, was born.