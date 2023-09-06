Gladys Zender is remembered for being the Peruvian representative to win the miss Universe, the most important beauty pageant in the world. The model from Loreto became a national celebrity at a very young age with a busy schedule, but that did not stop her from finding love with her husband, the politician Anthony Meier.

Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier married in 1965 and as a result of their marriage they had four children. The youngest of them, Christian Meier, is the most famous of his children, dedicating himself to the artistic world as a musician and actor. He knows how the romance between Gladys Zender and the former mayor of the San Isidro district began.

How did the love story between Miss Universe Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier begin?

The love story of Gladys Zender and Anthony Meier It dates from the 1960s. In an interview for Ellos y Ellas magazine, he told how he met Christian Meier’s father.

Gladys Zender assured that she liked that Antonio Meier wanted her over his miss universe title. Photo: Composition LR/La República/Broadcast

“One night at a wedding I arrived and, around 11:00 pm, then I told a friend that I was going home and she told me not to go. I wanted to leave because my house was one block away, in front. Then she told me: ‘No, no, you can’t leave, come, I’ll introduce you to a friend’Zender recounted.

Finally, on their last outing as friends, he proposed to her. Faced with such a proposal, the former beauty queen happily accepted. In the same interview, Antonio Meier confessed that he was completely captivated by the charm of Gladys Zender.

How long have Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier, father of Christian Meier, been together?

Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier are one of the most established couples, since since 1965, the year in which they formalized their union with their marriage, they have been together for 58 years. They are the parents of Sybilla, Karina, Antonio and Christian Meier.

Gladys Zender and Antonio Meier were married 8 years after the model received the maximum beauty crown at Miss Universe 1957. Photo: composition LR/ Pageantry Plus/Blog: queens weddings

It should be noted that Gladys Zender married at the age of 25, while Antonio Meier got engaged to her at the age of 26, so the couple only has a one-year age difference.

What happened to the life of Gladys Zender, the only Peruvian to win Miss Universe?

Gladys Zender is about to celebrate her 8th birthday and currently leads a life away from the local show. She is still married to Antonio Meier, with whom she has already celebrated her golden wedding anniversary.since they have been united in marriage for more than 50 years.

Christian Meier, 53, is the youngest son of Gladys Zender. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

Gladys Zender is present in the memory of her children, who remember her at all times. The youngest and most famous of them: Christian Meier, usually publishes photographs of her and her brothers on her social networks.

