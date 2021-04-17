Gladys La Bomba Tucumana is going through a desperate situation. His sister, Olga Jiménez, hospitalized for Covid, is on a respirator, in a very serious condition, and is fighting for her life.

The singer used her Instagram account to ask her followers to pray for the salvation of her beloved older sister.

“Please pray for my little sister, Olga Jiménez. Pray to God for your health. She is very bad here, in Tucumán, well cared for thank God, but very serious with a respirator! With Covid her “Gladys wrote next to a photo where she is hugging her sister.

“She is healthy, she has no other pathology,” he said, referring to Olga’s state of health before she was infected with the coronavirus.

Gladys La Bomba Tucumana and her sister Olga Jiménez, who is hospitalized in serious condition for Covid. Instagram photo.

On the photo where she is with her sister, Gladys, anguished at not being able to even accompany her and give her a hug, as happens with all Covid patients, she wrote a plea: “Little sister, come on! By God I ask you, I need to hug you and tell you how much I love you “.

Faced with this harsh reality, La Bomba told his followers: “Please take care of yourselves. I love you and thank you for joining us.”

Always with the intention that prayers be raised for the life of her sister, hospitalized in serious condition, on Instagram Stories, Gladys insisted her fans with the request that they pray and thanked them.

“I love them!! Thank you for your love. Pray to God for the health of my little sister Olga who is fighting it “.

Gladys La Bomba Tucumana asks her fans to pray for her sister Olga, who is seriously ill because of the coronavirus. Instagram photo.

“I love you with my soul”

Gladys La Bomba Tucumana had already been sharing on Instagram her enormous concern about her sister Olga’s illness.

A few days ago, in a video he had begged for prayers: “I ask all those who believe in God, please, help me with prayers for my sister,” he said. “I ask you with my soul to pray, to help me to to get out of all this. I love you and thank you. “

“Sister, my love, I want to hug you again. You can! I know, you are a lioness. I know this will be a bad dream “, had written in a photo where he is with Olga.

ACE