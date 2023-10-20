Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 21:54

The governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli (PP), filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to try to reverse the decision that dismantled the Operation Ptolemy investigations.

Minister Nancy Andrighi, rapporteur of the case, responded to a request from the Federal Police (PF) and divided the investigation into nine investigation fronts. She understood that dividing the case would facilitate the workflow. There are already dozens of investigations and more than 22 thousand pages of documents.

Lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Tarcísio Vieira, who represent the governor, argue that the investigation be archived due to excessive deadlines. The investigation was opened in 2021.

“Contrary to any parameter of reasonableness, INQ 1475/DF has been dragging on for years while precautionary measures continue to have effects in the face of the aggravating party (Cameli)”, they argued in the appeal presented to the STJ and previously published by Portal do Rosas.

Messages rescued by the PF on businessman Cícero Furtado’s cell phone

Businessman blackmailed secretary for position in the Government of Acre: ‘remind Gladson that I’m not a boy’

The defense claims that there is ‘no forecast’ for the conclusion of the investigations and that the dismemberment was a strategy by the Federal Police to continue with the investigations despite the extension.

One of the minister’s arguments to justify the division of the investigation was precisely the principle of the reasonable duration of the process.

Operation Ptolemy investigates crimes involving criminal organizations, passive and active corruption, money laundering and embezzlement. The PF claims to have discovered deviations in sensitive sectors of the state administration, such as Health and Education, and in strategic areas, such as Infrastructure, frequently co-opted in corruption schemes due to major works. The suspicious contracts total more than R$68 million.

The variable used for the dismemberment was the company contracted by the government, that is, the federal police grouped the suspicious contracts in charge of seven different companies and divided the investigations. Two other investigations involve the routine of alleged embezzlements and money laundering methods.

In addition to Gladson Cameli himself, the governor’s family, civil servants and businesspeople are being investigated. The deviations, according to the investigators’ partial calculation, could reach more than R$16.3 million.

Since Operation Ptolemy broke out, the governor of Acre has emphatically rejected the existence of embezzlement of public resources in his administration. Gladson Cameli claims that he is a victim of ‘excesses and illegalities’.