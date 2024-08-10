Governor Gladkov: CTO regime in 3 regions will be lifted after the situation normalizes

The counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime, which was introduced in three Russian regions — Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod — will be lifted as soon as the situation returns to normal. This condition was announced by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in a Telegram channel.

“The restrictions and the counter-terrorist operation regime will be lifted after the situation has returned to normal,” the head of the Russian region wrote. He recalled that the counter-terrorist operation regime had previously been introduced throughout the region – during the events in Gorpadol-Glotovo in 2023.

Gladkov also promised to provide detailed information on the situation and on the places where restrictions are in place as part of the counter-terrorism operation.