In the village of Kolotilovka, Belgorod region, a man was injured as a result of the fall of an unknown object. This was announced on Wednesday, August 9, by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“The victim is a man with a shrapnel wound to the foot. The ambulance team provided him with the necessary medical assistance, the man refused hospitalization, ”the message posted on the Telegram channel of the head of the region says.

In addition, as a result of the incident, a sennik on the territory of a private household caught fire.

At the moment, operational services are working at the scene of the incident. Experts find out the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, on August 7, the Russian air defense system shot down an aircraft-type drone on approach to Belgorod. In addition, near the village of Kozinka, while cleaning a field, a combine hit an explosive device, as a result of which the driver and passenger were injured.

The Belgorod region is regularly attacked by Ukrainian armed forces, often targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.