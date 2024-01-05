Gladkov: Belgorod authorities will help residents move to Stary Oskol or Gubkin

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that residents of Belgorod who are worried about their safety can go to temporary accommodation centers (TAP) in other areas of the region. Local authorities will help them with this, Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

“I see several requests on social networks where they write: “We are scared, help us go to a safe place.” Of course we will help! Several families have already been transported,” Gladkov said, recalling that the authorities have always done everything possible to help residents evacuate. As evidence of his words, he cited the Shebekinsky district as an example.

The head of the region clarified that those who need help need to contact the governor’s reception or the mayor’s reception; they can also call 122 or 112. It is noted that those wishing to evacuate will be transported to temporary temporary detention centers in Stary Oskol or Gubkin. According to the head of the region, they will live in comfortable and safe rooms for as long as needed.

At the same time, if there are not enough temporary temporary accommodation places in the Belgorod region, Gladkov will turn to colleagues from other regions. “They called me at the end of December and at the beginning of 2024, dozens of calls were received from my colleagues in order to help all of you,” the official emphasized.

He also noted that “the situation in Belgorod continues to be difficult.”

Earlier on January 5, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that as a result of the night shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the windows of a residential building and a car were damaged. He added that he went to an operational meeting with local officials and contractors, where decisions would be made on further actions in connection with the growing volume of destruction in Belgorod.