Gladkov: Two settlements were attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the village of Berezovka in the Borisovsky district of the Belgorod region, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a two-apartment house, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported in his Telegram-channel.

The explosion set the roof on fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. In addition, another settlement was attacked – explosive devices were dropped from a drone in the village of Malinovka in the Belgorod district. There were no casualties.

On August 10, Gladkov confirmed that a sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) entered the village of Poroz in the Grayvoron district and captured two local residents. “They are all fine now – they are alive, healthy and with their families,” the governor said.