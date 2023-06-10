Gladkov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Novostroevka-Vtoraya twice a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Novostroevka-Vtoraya in the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region twice a day. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

“Twice today, the village of Novostroevka-Vtoraya of the Grayvoronsky district has come under the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There were no casualties,” the governor said.