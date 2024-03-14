There are no militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Belgorod region. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this on March 15 in his Telegram channel.

“I’m returning from the Grayvoronsky urban district. Together with the head of regional security, Evgeny Vasilyevich Vorobyov, we drove through the villages of Gora-Podol, Glotovo, and Kozinka. I can say: there are no Ukrainian troops on the territory of the region, the battle is taking place outside its borders,” the message says.

At the same time, he noted that the village of Kozinka was seriously damaged as a result of an attack by Ukrainian militants.

In addition, Gladkov emphasized that he, together with territorial self-defense fighters and a priest, successfully took local residents to a safe place.

“We will send you, if desired, to your relatives or to a temporary accommodation facility (temporary accommodation point – Ed.),” he clarified.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems destroyed eight missiles in the air over the territory of the Belgorod region. In addition, on the night of March 14, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the village of Prokhorovka in the Belgorod region. After this, Belgorod was attacked by a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone. As a result of both incidents, there were no injuries; private homes were damaged. During this period, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Belgorod region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

