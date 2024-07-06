Gladkov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have attacked the Belgorod Region. The Shebekinsky urban district was hit, the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported in Telegram.

“On the Shebekino-Korocha road section, a kamikaze drone detonated on the road surface. The headlights and trunk of one car were damaged. In the city of Shebekino, as a result of a shell landing, the gates of a private home were cut by shrapnel,” Gladkov wrote.