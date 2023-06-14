On June 13, 22 arrivals were recorded in the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region

On June 13, 22 arrivals were recorded in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. This number was named by the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, 12 mortar shells over the past day were fired at the village of Belyanka, eight at the village of Sereda and two at the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint.

Also, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down in the village of Artelne. “There are no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district,” Gladkov wrote.

On the morning of June 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the border settlements of the Glushkovsky district of the Belgorod region. As a result of the shelling, technological lines at the local distillery were damaged.