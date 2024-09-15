Gladkov assessed the situation in Shebekino after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as difficult

The situation in the Shebekinsky urban district in connection with the fire following the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Saturday, September 15, remains difficult. This assessment was given by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

The head of the region noted that there are enough forces and resources to eliminate the consequences, “but, of course, there is still a lot of work to do.”

On Saturday, September 15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. According to preliminary information, four civilians were injured. Three of them were wounded as a result of a shell hitting a section of the Shebekino-Belgorod highway. Another woman was injured when a drone flew into the window of a private house in the village of Voznesenovka.