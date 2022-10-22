Governor Gladkov announced the death of two local residents after the shelling of the city of Shebekino

During the shelling of the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, two civilians were killed. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram. The data was confirmed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that as a result of the shelling of houses in Shebekino, 11 people were injured, four of whom are in serious condition. He specified that all the victims were taken to the district central hospital.

In addition, 15 thousand people are disconnected from electricity, the Russian governor said. He suggested that it would take about 5-6 hours to restore the infrastructure.

Reports also began to come in that Shebekino in the Belgorod region was closed to entry. It is noted that at the moment, local residents are trying to evacuate the city on their own, as a result of which they get stuck in traffic jams formed at the exit from the settlement.