Belgorod governor Gladkov said that there is no enemy on the territory of Novaya Tavolzhanka

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegramchannel reported the absence of the enemy in Novaya Tavolzhanka.

“There is no enemy on the territory of Novaya Tavolzhanka. There have been a lot of provocations recently in this settlement,” the head of the region wrote.

He added that the authorities today are faced with the task of ensuring the safety of the villagers, although this is currently very difficult to do, “many problems still remain.”

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight border regions of the country, including the Belgorod Region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.