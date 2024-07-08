Gladkov: Children should be sent to summer camps due to the situation in Belgorod

Due to the unsafe situation in Belgorod, it is worth sending children to summer camps, advised the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. His words are quoted by RIA News.

“The more children we send with you, the safer we feel. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Things haven’t gotten any better for us yet,” he said.

On the night of July 9, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod against the backdrop of a missile threat signal. A large number of ambulances are observed in residential areas of the city, and rescue workers are present. At some point, local residents were called to take shelter, then another explosion was heard.