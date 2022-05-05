It’s hard to believe, but it’s been more than 20 years since Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe helmed one of the most popular movies of the 2000s: “Gladiator”.

Released on May 5, 2000, the story of Maximus Tenth Meridio, a high-ranking Roman military officer betrayed and turned into an enslaved warriorcontinues to be the favorite of Crowe’s followers, but also of lovers of epic films.

In that sense, and considering that the film will be 22 years after it was released, more than one fan wonders what happened to “Gladiator 2”, the sequel that was confirmed in 2018 but has not yet reached the cinema.

The script for “Gladiator 2” is in development

“Gladiator” is a 2000 film starring Russell Crowe. Photo: DreamWorks

In 2018, Deadline reported that Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning film “Gladiator” would be getting a sequel, which would be written by “Top Gun: Maverick” screenwriter Peter Craig.

Back then, the first details of the story, which had been speculated on since 2001, included the plot centered around Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucila. He would be the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), Roman emperor assassinated by Maximus.

With Crowe’s character dead at the end of “Gladiator,” the sequel would lean on Lucius, a character influenced by the figure of the late Roman general.

In 2019, the producers revealed that “Gladiator 2” would take place two decades after the original and that the script was already in development under the direction of Scott and Craig.

Will “Gladiator 2” hit theaters? Why hasn’t it been filmed?

With details about the film under wraps, the few updates that have taken place take us all the way to 2021, the year that director ridley scott chatted with Empire magazine ahead of the release of “The last duel.” In that talk, he confirmed that “Gladiator 2″ would be his next film right after the Napoleon epic that he has in the works.

“We are already writing “Gladiator”Scott said. “So when ‘Napoleon’ is done, this movie will be ready to see the light of day”shared the filmmaker.

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the big screen with the life of Napoleon Bonaparte. Photo: Composition/Facebook Oscar Academy/Dissemination

As far as is known, the realization of “Gladiator 2” should not take so many years to see the light, but Scott dealt with the HBO Max television series “Raised by wolves” and the films “Last duel” and “House of Gucci”.

Apparently, it will be a matter of time to see the return of the “Gladiator” story to the cinema, since for now Ridley Scott is still in charge of the film about Napoleon, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer (Josephine). The actress won an Emmy for “Killing Eve” and garnered praise in Venice for her performance in “The Last Duel.”