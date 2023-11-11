This book about the brilliant Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna does not pretend to be a full-fledged coherent biography, although it gives a brief listing of the main stages of the hero’s career. But the main body of texts is a potpourri of memoir impressions and subjective assessments of different people who in one way or another came into contact with Senna. Formula 1 connoisseurs and Senna fans who have read the books of his main biographer, Christopher Hilton, will probably not learn anything new here. However, people who are virgins in motorsport, on the contrary, may be slightly confused from ignorance of the context, but, on the other hand, also intrigued by the ambiguous personality of the hero, whom many consider the greatest driver in the history of Formula 1. Critic Lidia Maslova presents the book of the week, especially for Izvestia.

Carlo Cavicchi, Carlos Sanchez, Giorgio Piola, Pino Allievi, Roberto Boccafogli

“Ayrton Senna”

Moscow: BOMBORA, 2023 – 208 p.

The introductory text “The Main Rival” was written from the perspective of a fan and historian of the Ferrari team, Italian automotive journalist Leonardo Acerbi (the confrontation between McLaren, in which Senna raced since 1988, and Ferrari is one of the important plots of Formula 1 ). From the point of view of a Ferrariist, Senna was “the main enemy of the people: from initially a suspect, he became, frankly, hated after the incident at Suzuki in 1990,” writes Acerbi, referring to one of the culminating episodes of the long-term rivalry between Senna and the Frenchman Alain Prost, which occurred at the Japanese Grand Prix. “In that pre-dawn hour, he covered the dreams of all Ferrari drivers with dust, into which he deliberately rammed Prost out of Formula 1 at the first turn, depriving us of a championship title that had never seemed so close,” the Italian laments. However, to this day, Formula fans argue whether Senna’s tough maneuver was simply just revenge for a similar incident a year earlier on the same track, when the seasoned Prost, not without cunning, prevented the young Brazilian impudent from overtaking himself.

The central essay, “Senna-Prost: A Ten-Year Confrontation,” by Alberto Boccafogli sheds light on the relationship between Senna and Prost, who, with his precision and prudence, which earned him the nickname The Professor, acted as the antithesis of the Brazilian, who relied more on divine inspiration. The book ends with a quote from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans: “Nothing can separate me from the love of God,” which can be read on Senna’s grave. The religiosity of the Brazilian, to whom the Creator sometimes appeared during races and cheered for him, gave a separate reason for ridicule and reproaches to ill-wishers, including Prost, who grumbled: “Ayrton has one small problem. He’s confident that he can’t kill himself because he believes in God, and I think that’s very dangerous for other riders.” In the book you can see a couple of interesting photographs of Senna and Prost. In addition to the ceremonial ones, in a hug after the race (Senna smiles quite sincerely, although the cup that he actually deserved is in Prost’s hand), there are also informal ones, where the participants do not control their facial expressions so well. “I’m so tired of you,” is clearly visible on the face of Prost, who is listening from the car to Senna, who is squatting in front of him, very corrosive and meticulous in technical matters.

Despite the exclusivity promised in the subtitle, the book does not contain masterpieces of photographic art – Formula 1 in general is not very spectacular in static form, unlike football or boxing, where the plasticity and facial expressions of athletes are visible. Among the photographs presented, roughly identical images of cars on the track predominate, although there are also elegiac landscape sketches in romantic mode lighting: a blurry, grainy sunset, half a setting sun, a red and white curve of a chicane, a yellow helmet protruding from a black car, softly gilded by the sun’s rays. ..

In addition to beautiful close-up portraits of the photogenic hero, with languid Latin American sadness in his eyes, the book also contains funny photographs illustrating how the racer spends his leisure time: for example, bending over a billiard table in a checkered jacket or racing on water skis in a cascade of spray and wet white swimming trunks , emphasizing the magnificent figure of the champion. Genre scenes carefully reveal the backstage of Formula 1: here is Senna, modestly perched on a folding chair, reading a sports magazine or newspaper or weighing himself before the race, and here is a humorous sign with the supposed post-race table, hung so that the Brazilian does not confuse the pits where next to the surname Senna is attributed: “taxi driver from Sao Paulo.” The famous yellow helmet with blue and green stripes (the colors of the Brazilian flag) is one of the frequent characters in the book: either he is wearing gloves, or he is standing on the hood, or he is watching the owner get a massage, while Senna is wiping his visor with a cloth. But still, one of the most expressive photographs is a close-up of a hand unbandaged after the race with a huge callus on the palm.

The new book does not add anything significant to the debate about who is to blame for the death of Senna, who crashed on May 1, 1994 at the Imola Grand Prix of San Marino: could he have lost control “due to disorientation in space” or is responsibility still lying? on the Williams team engineers who made last-minute technical changes and incorrectly welded the steering column? However, in the final interview, Giorgio Piola, a technical illustrator of Formula 1, transparently hints at fatal negligence, and also diplomatically defends one of the leaders of the Williams team, Patrick Head: “…He was told about the intervention in the steering column too late, and this operation was carried out by the team’s technicians without direct instructions from the technical director.”

