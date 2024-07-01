Gladiator 2the sequel to the iconic blockbuster filmed by beloved director Ridley Scott (Napoleon, Alien, Blade Runner) is shown to the general public for the first time through a series of images depicting the long-awaited protagonists and antagonists.

Through a new exclusive article by Vanity Fairwe learn not only about the look of some characters, but also about their story: let’s start with the protagonist, Lucius, played by Paul Mescal.

The character, son of Lucilla, grew up far from his mother in the region of Numidia where he lived for many years in peace, also managing to create a family. The tranquility is broken by theintervention of the Roman army in Africaeager to grab the region of Numidia.

The Roman commander leads the expedition Marcus Acacius, played by Pedro Pascal. Captured and taken to Rome, Lucius will discover that his mother, in addition to being still alive, is very close to Marcus, whom he will challenge in a bloody fight.

The film will also feature the character of Macrinus, played by Denzel Washingtonwho will play the role of the exotic merchant who has become immensely rich thanks to his dealings (it seems he will drive a golden chariot in the film).

READ ALSO Deadpool and Wolverine may contain anything, but Marvel has vetoed it

Finally, we are shown two historical figures of fundamental importance for the development of history: the emperors. Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Fred Hechinger).

Ridley Scott will be able to relaunch his great success after the rather subdued release of his latest film?