Social networks have just turned upside down as the first images of Gladiator 2 – without Russell Crowe – but yes with the good one Peter Pascal and also with Denzel Washington.

For those who don’t know, In Gladiator 2 Pedro Pascal will take the role of General Acacius, who was trained by Maximus, the character he played Russell Crowe in the first movie.

In addition, Pedro Pascal He mentions that his character carries the same code of honor as his master, so we will see a bit of Maximus in Acacius, which certainly sounds logical if it is a sequel.

Now, this sequel that will be released on November 22, 2024 will tell us where the story continues after what happened to the character of Russell Crowewho attempted to stop the decadent and corrupt leadership of Roman society.

It seems that the theme of overthrowing the power that is under the absolutist control of an unarmed people is what will be noted in this film that will have Pedro Pascal as its new hero and that could well give us a histrionic surprise.

Source: Vanity Fair, Aidan Monaghan, Paramount Pictures

Gladiator 2: who is Paul Mescal?

The images circulating online of Gladiator 2 not only focus on Pedro Pascal, they also show us Paul Mescal who appears on several occasions opposite the character of Acacius.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius, who stands up to Pedro and makes many of the gestures that Maximus made in the original film, such as rubbing his hands in the dirt on the ground.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius, who stands up to Pedro and makes many of the gestures that Maximus made in the original film, such as rubbing his hands in the dirt on the ground.

They just need to give us a formal preview of Gladiator 2 to give us a good idea of ​​what awaits us. Does this film excite you? What do you think of the images?