“Gladiator”, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe, was one of the most acclaimed films of its time. Arriving 23 years ago, it became an instant classic with five Oscars and earned unanimous praise from viewers and critics.

For decades, fans have been asking for a second part and the filmmaker only asked for their patience. “It has already been written. You can’t just make another ‘Gladiator’ type movie. You have to go little by little… There are enough components to take the baton and continue,” he told Deadline.

Now that Ridley Scott has finished “Napoleon,” he has turned his full attention to the highly anticipated sequel. Therefore, we already have the first major production update: Paul Mescal, known for “Normal people” and “Aftersun”, was chosen as the lead.

To the relief of fans, the tape will not be a reboot or remake, but a sequel. In this sense, we can confirm that the actor will not give a new version of the general Máximo Décimo Meridio, who was betrayed and turned into a slave by Commodus.

What will “Gladiator 2” be about?

According to Deadline’s latest report, “Gladiator 2” will follow the story of Lucius, Lucilla’s son and Commodus’ nephew. Since he is second in line to the throne after him, the emperor has a deep hatred for the little boy.

Also, because Máximo died at the end of the film, it is not expected that the continuation will have his presence. The only chance for this to take place is with flashbacks and using CGI to dejuvenate the actor.