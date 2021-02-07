Borussia Mönchengladbach lost the derby against 1. FC Köln. Despite all the assurances, the rotation is one reason for this: Gladbach’s squad is simply not as broad as expected.
Borussia Mönchengladbach only fired ten shots on goal when they lost to 1. FC Köln. Ten. That is three and a half less than the average league foals give per game – and that in a derby against a team from the table basement that simply cannot keep up with football on normal days.
It’s one of just sobering statistics from Saturday night. The fact that Cologne had a clearly better duel rate, underpinned the statement by coach Marco Rose after the final whistle (via borussia.de): “Cologne played the game and fought the way you have to play a derby. In the duels they were harder and more grippy than us.”
Much has been said about the rotation of Rose. A team changed to seven positions and apparently one or the other experiment in the derby of all places? Now that it has gone wrong, the coach will of course be beaten a lot for it. Above all, it should have provided one insight: Gladbach’s squad is not as broad as initially thought.
Especially on the offensive, the second suit, namely Hannes Wolf, Patrick Herrmann and Breel Embolo, is simply far too little. The first two players mentioned did not have a single shot on goal in the derby. Herrmann generally only had 21 ball actions and a gruesome pass rate of 60 percent.
In the Bundesliga, the trio has five goals and five assists. Most of them were still delivered by Embolo (three each), who in good form can certainly set decisive accents, but too often is more noticeable through usury of opportunities. Overall, Wolf and Herrmann are simply not doing enough this year, the drop in performance compared to Thuram and Hofmann on the wings is enormous. Valentino Lazaro is now fit again, but apart from his goal of the year, he hasn’t really made his mark so far.
Tony Jantschke can probably be attributed the least fault of all players from the second row for the Derby bankruptcy, he made a solid game. Oscar Wendt, on the other hand, showed once again that, despite all the merits, he has simply passed his zenith. Defensively it was okay, but up front there is simply no dynamic that Ramy Bensebaini brings. Wendt brought half-hearted crosses from the half field several times, which brought nothing.
This derby will hurt the Gladbach team for a while. Especially when there is the usual bankruptcy in the VW arena next week against the direct competitor from Wolfsburg. Then the Champions League will be a long way off. The reason for this is also that the famous second suit is currently not suitable for the royal class.