Because of the current upcoming internationals I had to Borussia Monchengladbach prepare for the upcoming Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg without seven professionals. But there was also good news: a duo was back in team training.
Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann will meet Yann Sommer and Nico Elvedi with the DFB-Elf this Tuesday evening, who will compete with Switzerland in Cologne. Stefan Lainer will play for Austria in Romania tomorrow and Ramy Bensebaini will meet Algeria in The Hague and Mexico.
All seven players will join the foal eleven no later than Thursday. Accordingly, the preparation had to be started with 16 field players – but there were also two returnees.
Because Denis Zakaria participated at least partially in the team training – but a game against Wolfsburg on Saturday is excluded. In addition, Laszlo Bénes was able to be fully loaded again after his ligament injury, but with the Slovaks you have to take things slowly.
“The direction at Laci is in the right direction, but he has not had a game for a long time and he certainly needs a few more training sessions. But he is healthy,” said coach Marco Rose, who seems calmer than in his first year, relaxed about the 23-year-old on borussia.de.
After his muscle injury, Valentino Lazaro was able to train individually on the next seat, so only Andreas Poulsen, who had operated on the shoulder, and Jordan Beyer, who tested positive for the corona virus, were missing.
The U-national players Hannes Wolf, Famana Quizera and Kaan Kurt were already fully there after their travels and tried to offer themselves to the coach in a closer circle.
