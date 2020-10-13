All seven players will join the foal eleven no later than Thursday. Accordingly, the preparation had to be started with 16 field players – but there were also two returnees.

After his muscle injury, Valentino Lazaro was able to train individually on the next seat, so only Andreas Poulsen, who had operated on the shoulder, and Jordan Beyer, who tested positive for the corona virus, were missing.

The U-national players Hannes Wolf, Famana Quizera and Kaan Kurt were already fully there after their travels and tried to offer themselves to the coach in a closer circle.