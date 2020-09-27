Borussia Monchengladbach could not take the first win of the season on the second match day and came against Union Berlin Not beyond a 1: 1. These are the findings from the duel with the Iron.
Everyone actually expected a home win against Union Berlin after the 3-0 defeat in Dortmund. Sure, the Köpenickers have a good team together, but especially in Borussia-Park, three points are actually mandatory. The game clearly showed that this is not the case. With a little luck, the Unioners could even have got three points. Marco Rose demands a top performance from his team in every game and why this is so was clear to see on Saturday: If only a few percentage points are missing, a home win against the Iron is by no means a given.
Of course, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram are not yet back to 100 percent after their long injuries, but the appearance against Union gave a little courage. Thuram certainly did not play his best game, but then headed the 1-0. Plea was unsuccessful but had two good opportunities too. Above all, his dribbling into the penalty area in the first round was really strong and should have been rewarded with a goal – unfortunately Luthe parried strongly. Besides that, it was a good sign that they both played from the start; they are slowly approaching their top form again.
Lars Stindl spoke of easy mistakes and wrong decisions after the game. Jonas Hofmann found that the team was currently not good enough to score three points in the Bundesliga. Rose also saw too many mistakes: “This way we gave Union what the opponent wanted,” he said (via borussia.de). The tour should have been brought home anyway. The bottom line is that the foals are still not playing well.
As a Gladbach player, you always have to reckon with a bankruptcy in Dortmund at the moment, but one point from the home game against Union is of course not enough, and the performance was also not really right. The coming Saturday offers a good opportunity to finally get into the season: Then it’s off to the derby in Cologne. In the always tight games against the rival, the first three is essential – that would quickly forget the first two game days and initiate the turning point.
