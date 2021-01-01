The short break in the Bundesliga is already over, on Saturday Gladbach will compete in Bielefeld. In addition to the suspended Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini and Alassane Plea could also be missing. With Jonas Hofmann, an important man is coming back.
Borussia Mönchengladbach has now been waiting for a win for four Bundesliga games, the only success in December being in the DFB Cup at the regional division Elversberg. After the mini winter break, Arminia Bielefeld will start again on Saturday – and you need three points, otherwise you risk losing contact with the international teams before Bayern come.
Which team will Marco Rose take on the company? In any case, no major experiments are to be expected in defense. Yann Sommer will be in the goal and Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi are seated in front of him. On the left side of defense, Ramy Bensebaini should still be missing after his corona illness, Bielefeld is probably still too early despite starting training. Oscar Wendt is expected to appear again.
In the central midfield, Rose now has significantly more options and, in addition to Florian Neuhaus and Christoph Kramer, could also rely on fit Denis Zakaria or Laszlo Benes, who is strong in the cup. Since Neuhaus is in great shape at the moment, he should have his place safely. Maybe Zakaria will also get another starting line-up so that he is in better shape against Bayern the following week. Because when the Swiss are at 100 percent, there is no getting around them.
Captain Lars Stindl is likely to remain behind the front. Especially when Alassane Plea with his thigh problems against Bielefeld is not yet back and Breel Embolo will start attacking accordingly. Jonas Hofmann, who celebrated his comeback shortly before Christmas and is very important for the Gladbach team, will play on the grand piano. Even more because Marcus Thuram is banned. On the other hand, Valentino Lazaro could start, who was not used recently in Elversberg.
