Meets late Saturday night Borussia Monchengladbach on the team of the VfL Wolfsburg. After the first win of the season on the last day of the match in Cologne, Borussia want to improve immediately, while the Wolves started the season with three draws. Who will prevail in the late game?
We have the information about the game for you in the overview:
Due to the international matches during the week, the game will only kick off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., as the match was scheduled for Friday and some professionals were still on the international stage on Wednesday. There will probably be no spectators in the stadium, the incidence value will exceed 35 – a decision for or against at least 300 stadium guests will be made on Friday.
Borussia will still have to do without Zakaria, Lazaro and Poulsen, who like Doucouré are not yet an option for Wolfsburg. Bénes is back in training, but shouldn’t play a role either. Beyer tested positive for the corona virus and is also absent. Embolo could play again, but probably not in the starting XI. There were no new injuries to complain about after the international matches.
At Wolfsburg, coach Oliver Glasner has to do without Bruma, Joao Victor, Mbabu, Paulo Otavio, Pongracic and William. New signing Baku got a charter from the coach, who said: “Our options are limited in the right-back position. Ridle Baku is the only fit right-back. He has only trained with the team three times, but is still the most likely option at the moment.”
Borussia started the season with a defeat in Dortmund, a draw against Union and a win in Cologne. Especially with the 3: 1 in the cathedral city, it was possible to build on the top performances from the previous season at times.
The Wolves, on the other hand, only lost one of their last nine away games – a 3-0 win in Gladbach. With three draws from three games this season and elimination in the EL qualification, Wolfsburg cannot be satisfied and will play for victory with the foals.
The last five games of both clubs in the overview:
Borussia Monchengladbach
Cologne – Gladbach 1: 3
Gladbach – Union 1: 1
Dortmund – Gladbach 3-0
Gladbach – Oberneuland 8: 0 (DFB Cup)
Gladbach – Hertha 2: 1
VfL Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg – Augsburg 0-0
Athens – Wolfsburg 2: 1 (EL-Quali)
Freiburg – Wolfsburg 1: 1
Wolfsburg – Desna 2-0 (EL-Quali)
Wolfsburg – Leverkusen 0-0
Borussia will be willing to gild the away win against the Wolves in Cologne. Should the series of wolves hold, one would have to be satisfied with one point.
