We have the information about the game for you in the overview:

Borussia will still have to do without Zakaria, Lazaro and Poulsen, who like Doucouré are not yet an option for Wolfsburg. Bénes is back in training, but shouldn’t play a role either. Beyer tested positive for the corona virus and is also absent. Embolo could play again, but probably not in the starting XI. There were no new injuries to complain about after the international matches.

Rose: The boys came back healthy from their international trips. Jonas Hofmann and Flo Neuhaus already trained with the team again yesterday. Stevie Lainer returns today. For him and @bensebainiRams First there is regeneration. #BMGWOB – Borussia (@borussia) October 15, 2020

The Wolves, on the other hand, only lost one of their last nine away games – a 3-0 win in Gladbach. With three draws from three games this season and elimination in the EL qualification, Wolfsburg cannot be satisfied and will play for victory with the foals.

The last five games of both clubs in the overview :

Borussia Monchengladbach

Cologne – Gladbach 1: 3

Gladbach – Union 1: 1

Dortmund – Gladbach 3-0

Gladbach – Oberneuland 8: 0 (DFB Cup)

Gladbach – Hertha 2: 1

VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg – Augsburg 0-0

Athens – Wolfsburg 2: 1 (EL-Quali)

Freiburg – Wolfsburg 1: 1

Wolfsburg – Desna 2-0 (EL-Quali)

Wolfsburg – Leverkusen 0-0