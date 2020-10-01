We have compiled the reactions to the draw for you.

– Max Eberl

However, the last Europa League showed that opponents like Wolfsberg or Basaksehir are no guarantee of progress, although they scored four points against the favorite from Rome. Accordingly, Borussia can only win in this hammer group – because nothing is expected of them.

– Marco Rose

this is called a pessimist. ? – MP (@mp_twentyfive) October 1, 2020

As an underdog you have nothing to lose and can only win. So we rock the thing ??? – Sabine Förster (@Mgbine) October 1, 2020

Especially since the opposing fans are already friends with the six points against the foals.

I don’t know about beating Madrid but Shakhtar and Gladbach are very doable – ™ ️ (@PureInterista) October 1, 2020

Think of Barca and City because we could have won 3 games – † り ゅ う じ ゃ の ま い † (@nezukaito) October 1, 2020

Nobody will count on us and then we strike ?? – Nitschi (@llsuckerll) October 1, 2020