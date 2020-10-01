Borussia Monchengladbach was in pot four at the draw for the Champions League group stage – easy opponents were therefore excluded. The fact that Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk have once again received three top-class players is due to the usual “luck of the draw”.
We have compiled the reactions to the draw for you.
This is a great lot.
– Max Eberl
Group C would have been possible for Borussia until shortly before the end, against Manchester City, Piraeus and FC Porto they could even have dreamed of the round of 16. So now you have to play against Real, Inter and Donetsk and even third place will hardly be manageable.
However, the last Europa League showed that opponents like Wolfsberg or Basaksehir are no guarantee of progress, although they scored four points against the favorite from Rome. Accordingly, Borussia can only win in this hammer group – because nothing is expected of them.
Real and Inter are clubs that Borussia measured themselves against in the glorious old days. We are looking forward to it.
– Marco Rose
The fans corrected each other shortly after the draw:
Because, as mentioned, it is usually the supposedly small opponents who trip the big ones. Borussia is the little one this time.
Max Eberl sees it similarly and is looking forward to this group. “This is an awesome lot. We are represented in the Champions League. You can’t expect to get any windfalls, but the crème de la crème of Europe. We’re looking forward to it now,” said Eberl sky.
Especially since the opposing fans are already friends with the six points against the foals.
So the Borussia fans are left with the not to be despised role of the outsider who can cause a big surprise – throughout Europe!
Finally, Marco Rose also finds that he does not feel uncomfortable to be allowed to compete in this group.
