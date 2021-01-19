After the unfortunate last-minute draw against the VfB Stuttgart Borussia Mönchengladbach is back on the road to success. Early on Tuesday evening, the Rose-Elf narrowly prevailed against Werder Bremen – Elvedi scored the only goal of the day.
Gates:
1-0 Elvedi (66th)
As in previous games, Werder were very well organized defensively at Borussia-Park. VfL found their way into the game better and had more shares in the game, but Plea and Co. found no means against the green and white defensive bulwark.
As the first half progressed, the guests also became more offensively courageous and even created the two biggest chances. First Sommer fished a remarkable volley from Schmid in world-class style from the corner (27th), ten minutes later Sargent rounded the hurried Gladbach keeper – but Ginter saved on the goal line for his defeated goalkeeper against Agu.
So it went with a goalless draw in the cabins, which flattered the hosts a little despite having more possession. On the offensive, Wolf and Herrmann in particular were completely pale, and Plea did not look fit either, so Borussia had almost no goal threat.
After the break, the foals still couldn’t find an idea to make the Kohfeldt team work up a sweat. So it was no surprise that a standard had to serve to make it 1-0: After a free kick from the half-field, Elvedi nodded in with a diving header – Moisander and Sargent had left the Swiss far too much space in the penalty area. A tour that came out of nowhere; but as is well known, nobody will ask about this tomorrow morning.
The game really picked up speed again in the final minutes: The substitutes Rashica and Bittencourt had two big things on their feet to achieve the well-deserved compensation. Rashica failed on the inside post, Bittencourt chased the leather in a promising position just over the bar.
Thus Gladbach was able to bring the narrow lead – unlike in Stuttgart – over the time and get the three points. An extremely lucky win against very attractive Bremen players.
