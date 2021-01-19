As the first half progressed, the guests also became more offensively courageous and even created the two biggest chances. First Sommer fished a remarkable volley from Schmid in world-class style from the corner (27th), ten minutes later Sargent rounded the hurried Gladbach keeper – but Ginter saved on the goal line for his defeated goalkeeper against Agu.

So it went with a goalless draw in the cabins, which flattered the hosts a little despite having more possession. On the offensive, Wolf and Herrmann in particular were completely pale, and Plea did not look fit either, so Borussia had almost no goal threat.

It is noticeable that Embolo, Lazaro, Thuram and Stindl are missing from the starting line-up. Plus a plea that just can’t be in shape. The 2nd row cannot compensate for this 1: 1. #BMGSVW – black and white green (@schweigru) January 19, 2021

Can’t decide yet which offensive force is the least dangerous, Wolf, Herrmann or Plea? #BMGSVW – Shock five (@FohlenJens) January 19, 2021

After we curled up at the beginning and Gladbach felt 120% possession of the ball, we tried to play along and see, we had clearly better chances and could have led here. It’s going to be a very interesting second half. #werder #bmgsvw – Ali (@ssjali) January 19, 2021

Almost 20 minutes left the entire field to Gladbach and initially stood defensively compact. Then played well and with better chances. Not that bad at all. #BMGSVW – Green and white Giuseppe (@GiuSchnackt) January 19, 2021

The game really picked up speed again in the final minutes: The substitutes Rashica and Bittencourt had two big things on their feet to achieve the well-deserved compensation. Rashica failed on the inside post, Bittencourt chased the leather in a promising position just over the bar.

Probably the best game in Bremen for months, they deserved a minimum point! #BMGSVW – ANNI? (@ annikahen1) January 19, 2021

We have to tremble every game. Incredible this season #BMGSVW – bmg.edits (@bmg_edits) January 19, 2021